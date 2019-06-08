Longford menswear firm to invest €1m in old Dunnes building deal

Local businessmen, Joe Flynn and Peter Dolan, have concluded one of the most significant property deals in recent times for Longford town and are poised to make the largest single retail investment in the town for many years.

The duo, who are life long friends, have purchased the former Dunnes Stores building on Main Street which has been idle for almost 15 years.

The two men launched Spirit menswear in the town in 1997 and now have four shops between Longford town and Roscommon and employ fifty people full and part-time.

In a €1m investment they plan to move their Spirit menswear store and the Spirit children's shop to the new 9,000sq ft premises on Main Street. It is expected that the new store will open in late summer.

The sale was completed by local auctioneer, Fintan McGill, who said that the move will be a major boost for Lower Main St and the County Council's regeneration plans for that end of the town.

The former Dunnes Stores premises opened in the 1970s and was a hugely popular store in the town before the business moved to the Dublin Street.

Previously it would have been a licenced premises operated by a Matthew Farrell.