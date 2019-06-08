New bus brochure to further strengthen Longford's tourism drive

The new Longford County Bus Network brochure has been compiled and launched by Longford Tourism.

This brochure details the bus routes in County Longford and the buses passing through the County.

Longford is centrally located in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands with the main Expressway 22 and 23 routes from Sligo and Ballina to Dublin airport, passing through.

The brochure also details a timetable for the local link busses, along with a Longford /Cavan, Longford/Athlone route.

The Dublin to Sligo train line passes through County Longford stopping in Edgeworthstown and Longford town. Therefore, County Longford is well serviced and very central.

The idea behind the brochure is to combine the local attractions available in County Longford accessible by bus. There are eight attractions listed on the brochure. For details on more attractions, activities or places of interest, please contact Longford Tourism directly.

If you fancy getting out and active for the summer, visit some of the beautiful walks right on your door step. North Longford is home to the beautiful Derrycassan woods, Leebeen Park and Edenmore bog walk.

Experience some of Longford’s views from the new Cairn Hill walk and the new Midir and Etain trail on Ardagh Mountain.

In south Longford, Newcastle Woods, Corlea Bog Amenity Walk, the Commons Woodland Trail and of course the Royal Canal greenway are worth a visit.

The Royal Canal greenway starts off at Dublin’s Spencer Dock going through Counties Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and ends in both Clondra, Co Longford and Longford town. This greenway is due to be launched later this year and is the longest greenway destination in Ireland stretching 144km from Dublin to Clondra.

The new Longford County Bus Network brochure along with other interesting tourism information will be available from Longford Tourist Office, Longford County Council and all libraries in the County.

If you wish to keep informed and up to date, you can ‘like’ or ‘follow’ the Longford Tourism Facebook page.

You can also keep up to date with events and activities from our monthly events guide.

If you wish to submit an event, please email eventsguide@longfordcoco.ie