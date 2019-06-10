Court hears Longford man put up considerable resistance to gardaí

A Longford man who put up “considerable resistance” to gardaí after a row outside a fast food take away has been fined €500 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Gary McArdle, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford was charged with a series of public order offences after gardaí were called to an altercation outside Luigi’s at Longford’s Main Street on March 9 2019. Sgt Paddy McGirl said gardaí were called to an altercation shortly before 10pm where they found the defendant “extremely intoxicated” and in a “very aggressive” state.

He said after being directed to leave the vicinity of the area, Mr McArdle was arrested.

“He put up considerable resistance when conveyed back to Longford Garda Station and whilst in the station he remained aggressive,” said Sgt McGirl.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said her 24-year-old client was contrite over what happened, adding personal circumstances had played a part in the incident.

“He had lost his job and suffers from depression,” she said.

“He is hoping to get a job as soon as possible.”

Mr McArdle said he had become embroiled in a fight but was not the instigator behind what unfolded.

“I walked across the road from Luigis,” he said.

“Two lads grabbed me from behind and I didn’t even see them.”

Asked by Judge Hughes why he acted in the way he did and was so aggressive, Mr McArdle said: “I can’t remember that.”

Ms Mimnagh said her client was not a frequent visitor to Longford, saying: “He doesn’t come into socialise in Longford very often.”

Judge Hughes said he was pleased to hear such a statement, adding: “Isn’t that the best news I have heard all day.”

Mr McArdle was fined €250 for a Section 8 offence of failing to comply with the directions of a garda and a further €250 for a Section 6 charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was given three months to pay both fines.

