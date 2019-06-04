Windows smashed during public order incident in Longford

A number of people are due to appear in Longford District Court today on public order charges following an incident at a filling station in the town last night.

It’s understood the incident, involving a large group of people, occurred around 9pm last night (Monday, June 3) and that a number of windows in a vehicle were smashed.



Gardaí from Longford were called to the scene and Gardaí from Granard and Roscommon were also drafted in to deal with the situation.

Members of the armed Garda unit are present for today's court sitting.