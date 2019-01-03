Funeral arrangements announced for former Longford Fianna Fáil TD, the late Peter Kelly

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Peter Kelly, former Fianna Fáil TD, Lanherne, Battery Road, Longford, who died peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, January 2.

He will lie in repose at his home at Battery Road, Longford (N39C2W6) on Friday, January 4 from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 5 to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to his loving wife Maura (Hester), daughter Emily Doherty (Dublin), sons Peter (London) and Joseph (Melbourne), son-in-law Eoin, daughter-in-law Vivian, grandchildren Patrick, Sophie and Michael, brothers Pat (Canada), Vincent (Cork), John (Longford) and Frank (Cavan), sisters Mary Hester (Dublin) and Claire Bradley (Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and very good friends. Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Conference of St Vincent de Paul (Donation box in Cathedral or to any family member). Family time on Saturday morning please. Parking available at Connolly Barracks on Friday evening.

Also read: Former Fianna Fáil TD, Peter Kelly who has passed away described as 'a colossus of Longford life'

Gallery | Late Peter Kelly served the people of Longford with great distinction

Also read: Fianna Fáil in Longford has lost a loyal and valued member