Gallery | Late Peter Kelly served the people of Longford with great distinction

Mickey Doherty with Albert Reynolds and T.D Peter Kelly. Photo: Michelle Ghee GPhoto's

Barney Steele, Gene McKenna Press Officer, Peter Kelly, Albert Reynolds, Brian Cowen.

May 1996: Opening of the Longford Fleadh Cheoil (L/R) Tom Crosby, Eamon O Ceallaigh, Peter Kelly, Michael Nevin & Tony Flaherty,

2012: Micheál Martin and Pauline Foudy with Peter Kelly. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Peter Kelly singing alongside Cathy Casey and Brendan Kearney during the famous Monday night karaoke at Peter Kelly's Bar.

Maura & Peter Kelly, Mary O'Rourke. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Peter Kelly and Christy Warnock at the launch of the Longford Summer Festival in July 2015. Photo Michelle Ghee

Peter and Maura Kelly. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Mary Dunne Finnegan, Peter Kelly, Mary Rooney, Nan McGoey, Barbara Smyth, Ann O'Connor, Liz Kane and Terri Doherty rehearsing for Stars in My Eye in September 2015 at Backstage Theatre. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Members of Longford ICMSA Executive protesting outside the Dail, with Pat O'Rourke (President ICMSA) & Peter Kelly TD.

St Michael's Reunion in April 2015....Jimmy Farrell, Jimmy Airlie, Philip Cribbin, Micheal Hourican, Austin Trappe, Eugene Sheridan, Peter Kelly, Christy Kinsella, Michael Fitzmaurice, Gerry Murtagh, Brian Arkins, Brian Coyle and Ronnie Kinder. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Chairman of the Longford IFA Sean Reilly, Independent Donal Jackson, Peter Kelly TD, Regional Development Officer for the IFA Adrian Leddy, Ulster/North Leinster Vice-President John Waters and Cllr Mae Sexton pictured at an IFA meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel prior to the 2011 General Election. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Geoff Minogue, Seamus Butler, Audrey Healy and Peter Kelly in September 2014 at Longford Library. Photo By Shelley Corcoran

1994: Longford Vitners Assoc (L/R) Peter Kelly, P V Fallon, Andy Lyons, Ronnie Nally, Eddie Valentine & Tom Crosby.

June 2014: The launch of "A History of Longford Town Council” was the last official function in the Longford Town Council Chamber on Tuesday night. Peter Kelly, former Town Chairman, Newly elected Councillor Gerry Warnock, Mayor Paul Connell, Jackie Devine, former rates collector and Dan Rooney, Town Clerk. Picture by Willie Farrell

Peter Kelly and Owen Balfe at the GAA Race day in Punchestown in May 2014. Photo Declan Gilmore

2014: Fr Brady, Ray Flynn, Peter Kelly: Photo By Shelley Corcoran

January 2014: Longford County Council hosted a Civic Reception to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Twinning of Ballinamuck, Longford and Essert de Belfort, France in the '98 Hall Ballinamuck and pictured are front row l to r; Tim Caffrey, County Manager, Deputy Mayor Gerry Brady, Longford Town Mayor, James Keogh, Deputy Peter Kelly, County Longford Mayor Sean Farrell pictured making a presenting to Marie Christine Grandjean, President, Essert de Belfort Twinning Committee, Cllr Peggy Nolan, Deputy James Bannon, Terry McKenna, Chairperson, Ballinamuck, Community Enterprise Society. Back; Cllr James Coyle, Frank Sheridan, Director of Services, Cllr Peter Murphy, Cllr Denis Glennon, Cllr Seamus Butler, Cllr Luie McEntire, Cllr Barney Steele and Michael Killeen. Picture by Willie Farrell

August, 2013: Micheál Martin, TD, Leader of Fianna Fáil pictured with John Lee, Director of Elections, Andy Dowd, Chairman Longford Tidy Towns and Peter Kelly TD on his visit to Longford. Picture by Willie Farrell

2012: Eugene Murphy with Peter Kelly, Jim Reynolds and Donie Cassidy. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

2012: Micheál Martin with Peter Kelly, Robert Troy and Pat the Cope Gallagher. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Peter Kelly, Paddie Connellan, Rosemary Coyle and Pauline Foudy. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Peter Kelly views the 'Kelly' inscription on the doorstep of the old Kelly shop on Longford's Main Street. Photo:Joe McDonagh

Peter Kelly TD, James Keogh, Supt Denis Shields, Bishop Colm O'Reilly, Comd. Rory McCorley OC, James Bannon TD. Photo :Joe McDonagh

2011: Micheal Martin, TD, Leader of Fianna Fail pictured with Peter Kelly TD and John Lee, Director of Elections during a visit to Longford Town. Picture by Willie Farrell

2011: Former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and Peter Kelly pictured at Mickey Doherty's funeral in Ennybegs. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Paul Hennessy, Tracey Carthy, Peter Kelly and Jim McDonald. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

2016: Peter Kelly presenting Catherine Farrelly with her Ladies Singles 'B' winners prize at the recent Longford Tennis Club Open Week.

December 2016: Longford Remembers 1916 Book launch - Micheál Carrigy, Peter Kelly, Michael Ring, Mick Cahill and Peggy Nolan with Longford Voices United Gospel Choir. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

2017: Peter Kelly at the Longford Association London dinner dance with his wife Maura, son Peter jnr and Rose McSweeney.

April 2017: Longford Association in Dublin Person of the Year, Joe Flaherty, pictured with Peter and Maura Kelly and Emily and Eoin Doherty. Photo by Eamonn McPartland

March 2018: Launch of 'The Cow Book' by John Connell in Longford Library. Peter Kelly, publisher Pru Rowlandson and author John Connell. Photo by Shelley Corcoran