Gallery | Late Peter Kelly served the people of Longford with great distinction

There is much sadness in Longford following the death of former Fianna Fáil TD Peter Kelly (74), who passed away peacefully on Wednesday night (January 2, 2019) after a short battle with illness.

He was first elected to Longford County and Town Councils in 1985 and served a number of terms before he was elected to Dáil Eireann in 2002 for the Longford Roscommon constituency and was then re-elected in 2007 for the re-formed Longford Westmeath constituency.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Maura and daughter Emily, and sons Joseph and Peter. May he Rest In Peace. 

