Longford People of the Year award winners revealed

The nine award winners for the annual Longford People of the Year Awards have been revealed by the selection committee and leading young athlete, Cian McPhillips from Ardagh, is set to collect the Young Person of the Year Award.

The young person award recipient and then eight further award recipients will be the basis for the selection of the overall Longford Person of the Year at the awards banquet next month.

The awards banquet and presentation ceremony will be held in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, October 12, commencing with a drinks reception at 7.30pm and followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

The event is an important fundraiser for Midlands Simon which seeks to offer supports to the homeless.

The main sponsors are Kiernan Structural Steel and the Longford Leader is the media partner for the gala occasion.

The other eight award winners include John Connell from Ballinalee on the back of his incredible breakthrough publication, The Cow Book, and sensational swimmer, Darragh Greene from Newtownforbes.

Edgeworthstown will be represented at the awards by community activist Majella Doherty in recognition of her tireless fundraising for many deserving causes.

Another sports nominee will be Dermot Brady, the Slashers GAA player who announced his retirement from inter-county football last year.

Representing Longford town will be Eoin McGinnity in recognition of his annual charity truck run to Belarus with clothes and food for orphanages there.

Also being honoured on the night will be Colm Harte, the Killoe school principal and the FCA stalwart.

The two final award recipients are Siobhan Casey, the Irish music enthusiast and community activist from Newtowncashel and Marie McGivney, the Mullinalaghta district nurse, who goes over and above the call of duty on a daily basis.

Tickets for the event are now available and to order tickets, contact Noel Greene of the Midlands Simon Community on 087 961 5766.