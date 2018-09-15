Longford runners set sights high ahead of Berlin Marathon

In the wake of the17th annual Longford Marathon, local athletes Paddy Sharkey and Barry Sheil qualified to take part in this year’s Berlin Marathon.

The Berlin Marathon began in 1974 and it takes place on September 15-16.

Paddy Sharkey and Barry Sheil are no strangers to the marathon scene with both running in this year’s Longford Marathon.

On the day, Barry completed the full marathon and fellow runner Paddy completed the half marathon on August 19 2018.

The BMW Berlin Marathon is famous for its flat pavement and draws great numbers of top athletes and amateur runners each year. Numerous world best performances and world records have been set here in the past few years and with any luck, Barry and Paddy are set for success this weekend too.

Speaking to the Leader about the big day, Paddy says “I’m looking forward to it now, I’ve been training hard for it for the past three months so I’ll be glad to see the back of it in the end. I’ve always wanted to run this marathon and to beat my personal best would be amazing.”

Paddy is hoping to cross the finish line with a time of 02:40 hours to beat his personal best of 02:45 hours. Although travelling alone on the day, Paddy will be supported in spirit with friends and family watching and rooting from home.



“My friends and family will be tracking me on the app so they can keep updated as to how I’m getting on,” he said.



The Longford Leader would like to wish both Paddy and Barry the best of luck at the marathon this weekend and have no doubt they will do our county, and country proud.

