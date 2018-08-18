New Longford boss could be in place by end of month

Longford GAA bosses are pinning their hopes on having a new county senior manager in place by the end of the month.

Members of its Co Board executive have held prelimianry discussions over appointing a successor to Denis Connerton following the Rathcline clubman's somewhat unexpected decision to step down three weeks ago.

Initial discussions have also been held with a number of candidates for the post with proposals also being fielded by various clubs.

County Board Secretary Peter O'Reilly said despite some progress having been made the summer holiday season meant that it was unlikely any announcement was imminent.

“A couple of people have been approached and some (candidates) have been nominated,” said Mr O'Reilly.

No names as to who may or may not be in the running to take over the Pearse Park reins were mentioned, though it is believed one of those figures is that of Mullinalaghta manager Mickey Graham.

The former Cavan Gaels footballer has been a revelation since taking over at The Laurels, guiding the north Longford side to consecutive senior club championships.

Given Mullinalaghta's impressive opening forays into this year's campaign, Graham's rising stock has also seen him being widely linked with the Cavan manager's job.

Tyrone man Mattie McGleenan stepped down last month after his two-year term ended following a defeat to his native county in round four of the qualifiers.

Graham's name together with those of former Cavan players Jason O'Reilly and Peter Reilly have been routinely touted as the three most likely candidates that are being considered for the position.

Like Longford, a sub committee has been established to go in search of a successor to McGleenon meaning that Graham could face a straight choice for both jobs should approaches from respective county boards be made.

"All options are still open with regards potential candidates, there's no decision made whether we stay in house or go outside, it depends on what candidates become available and who is interested," a spokesperson for Cavan Co Board was recently quoted as saying.

Another potential candidate senior Longford GAA chiefs are believed to be considering is that of former county player, Padraic Davis.

Arguably one of the greatest players to don the blue and gold of Longford, Davis has plenty of previous managerial experience to his name having been a coach/selector with the Longford Senior team from 2011-2013, a tenure which brought with it NFL Division 3 and 4 titles.

A further option which remains open to county board bosses is to consider the possibility of employing a manager from outside the county.

The surplus of names who either handed in their resignations or were given their P45s during the 2018 inter-county campaign make this prospect an increasingly appetising one for those looking to appoint new management teams going into next season.

Figures such as former Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian and recently departed Louth supremo Pete McGrath are two possibile names which could also be thrown into the mix.

Doubts over Roscommon manager Kevin McStay's future after his side's exit from the Super 8s last month is perhaps a more unlikely alternative.

Regardless of that speculation, what no doubt will be uppermost in the minds of Longford's Co Board top brass is that the right appointment is made ahead of any prospective promotion push to Division Two of the National Football League next season.