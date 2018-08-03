The Mainliners take a nostalgic trip down memory lane at the Longford Arms Hotel

Following the passing of their dear friend and colleague Big Tom Mc Bride earlier this year, their vast following of loyal fans were hoping to get an opportunity to dance to The Mainliners once more.

Now the band with the magic beat have got back together with John Glenn, who first joined The Mainliners over 40 years ago.

John fronted the band from ’75 to ’78 and they had immediate success with hits such as 'Sunny Side Of The Mountain', 'Turn Back The Years' and 'Keep On The Sunnyside'.

Don’t miss this incredible reunion, and dance again to the band with the magic beat when they play the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, August 3, at 11pm.



Tickets are available at the door and cost €15.

