Sr Reena Dawson laid to rest in her native Granard

There is widespread sadness across north Longford this week following the death of highly respected former Cnoc Mhuire school principal Sr Reena Dawson.

A native of Granard, Sr Reena entered the Convent in the north Longford town in 1953 and went on to teach generations of students at the local secondary school.

She undertook a degree course at NUI Galway and taught Irish, Religion, History and Maths at Cnoc Mhuire where she remained until 2007.

For a long number of years, Sr Reena was principal of the school and she also served as chaplain - a voluntary role - from 1990-2007.

The local nun held a deep passion for education and never shied away from instilling that passion in her students.

She held a deep faith throughout her life and loved to visit Lourdes.

Speaking to the Leader, Sr Maeve Brady said Sr Reena would be fondly remembered by all those who knew her.

“Sr Reena taught generations of students and was passionate about education,” added Sr Maeve.

“She spent most of her working life at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard and she loved every minute of it; she will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her.”

Sr Reena was laid to rest following Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church in Granard at 1pm on Wednesday.

She died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, June 17 and is predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Margaret and Teresa.

Sr Reena Dawson is deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy in the Mercy Congregation; her sister Agnes; sister-in-law Jeannie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

