Longford teenager cuts her hair for charity

Cnoc Mhuire Granard student Grace Ross donated €1,300 to Arthritis Ireland's Longford branch after cutting off 12 inches of her hair!

In a joint sponsorship/auction, Grace cut off 12 inches of her hair in March, raising €1,300 for Arthritis Ireland's Longford branch.

People had the opportunity to both sponsor her and pay money to cut off part of her hair.

"I decided to donate it to Arthritis Ireland because my best friend has juvenile arthritis," Grace told the Leader.

"And my mammy and granny and nana all have arthritis, so it is a big part of my life."

Grace's hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust, and she said she plans to cut her hair for charity again in the future.

Arthritis Ireland's Longford Branch was launched in 2009 and supports the 8,000 people in Longford living with arthritis. It is mostly made up of volunteers who also have experience of living with arthritis.

The branch offers weekly physical activities like dance classes, chair exercises and yoga, swimming and trained Nordic pole walking.

Programmes like 'Breaking the Pain Workshop' and 'Living Well with Arthritis' are also run throughout the year.

Chairperson Mary Henry said, "We were absolutely delighted with a donation like this, of course.

"We fund the classes and the courses, so that really enables a lot more people to engage with the arthritis classes. Research now shows that keeping the muscles and joints strong before surgery means better outcomes afterwards.”

Ms Henry continued, "We're all the time advocating for more services and shortening the waiting lists [for appointments in rheumatology clinics], and we have two rheumatologists as well who are involved in ongoing research into recent treatments and cures."

For more information and to get in contact, visit www.arthritisireland.ie, visit the Arthritis Ireland Longford Branch Network on Facebook or call the helpline on 1890 252 846.

Read Also: Longford girl gets the chop for charity

Charity shave raises €2,400 for Bethany House