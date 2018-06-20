DPP to rule on Longford hit and run

A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following a suspected hit and run in Newtownforbes that claimed the life of Longford man Craig McDermott at the weekend.

The 32-year-old was fatally injured as he walked with another man along the main N4 at Deerpark, just outside the village shortly before midnight last Friday.

A team of paramedics treated Mr McDermott at the scene but he died at Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital the following morning.

A garda investigation quickly ensued when it became apparent that the car involved, an 11 registered blue Hyundai, failed to remain at the scene.

It was found abandoned a short time later in the Clonguish area before being taken away for forensic and technical examinations.

The alleged driver of the vehicle made contact with detectives at Longford Garda Station on Saturday morning where he was quizzed over the incident.

He was later released without charge pending further inquiries.

It’s not known at this stage whether criminal charges will result as that decision is expected to now rest with the DPP’s office in Dublin.

