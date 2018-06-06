Blow for Longford town as Lifestyle Sports to close

There's sombre news on the local retail and jobs front this evening with confirmation that Lifestyle Sports is to close its Longford store after more than a decade and a half, the Leader can reveal.

Rumours surrounding the family owned retailer's long term future have been circulating for a number of weeks amid fears that an announcement was imminent.

The Leader has sent repeated queries to its head office seeking clarification over those whispers.

Despite those attempts, no response has been made by the firm.

This evening however, the Leader has managed to establish that the store will cease trading at its Longford Shopping Centre location on June 30 with the loss of five jobs.

Staff are understood to have been told of the news in recent days.

ALSO READ: Much loved Longford business to close its doors for final time

Details of the store's impending closure come hot on the heels of revelations in today's (Wednesday) Longford Leader of a similar move by local firm Chapel Lane Antiques & Jewellery to call time on its business.

For more on this developing story, see next week's Longford Leader.