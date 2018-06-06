Much loved Longford business to close its doors for final time

One of Longford town’s most loved homegrown businesses in closing its doors in just three weeks time.

Chapel Lane Antiques & Jewellery, which is owned and run by local woman Breda McLoughlin and Bill Conway has been trading in the heart of Longford town close to Chapel Lane for the last four years and has specialised in some wonderful collectible objects like pieces of furniture; works of art, vintage fixtures and fittings and antique jewellery.

The shop, says Ms McLoughlin will close indefinitely on July 1.

ALSO READ: Longford tapas bar to close its doors this week

In the meantime customers will be given the opportunity to grab themselves a fabulous bargain with discounts now in place right up to closing day.

“It’s a sad day for myself and Bill; we loved the shop and the customers were great,” she told the Leader on Tuesday.

“Over the past while Bill’s health deteriorated and to be honest with you the business just isn’t there any more to keep going.

“We have reductions on all goods right up until we close.”

Meanwhile, the store has been described as one of the most popular jewellers and antiques stores in the county - a place in which to indulge and perhaps stumble upon a little piece of history!

“It will be a sad day for all of us when we close up; I have been in shops in Longford for the past 10 years, so it is very disappointing for me that it has come to this,” added Ms McLoughlin.

“I will have lots to do though and Bill has three grandchildren in Dublin whom he plans to spend lots of time with.

“We loved the shop and Longford people have been brilliant to us.

“We had great customers and they were very good to us.

“I will miss the shop and the customers.”