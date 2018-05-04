Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Edgeworthstown hit and run incident

Gardaí in Longford have this afternoon renewed their appeal for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown where an eleven year old suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

Investigating Gardaí say the hit and run traffic collision occurred on the Granard Road, Edgeworthstown at approximately 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 2.

An 11 year old boy was injured in the incident and he was transferred to Tullamore Hospital with leg injuries.

The vehicle failed to stay at the scene and is believed to be a black jeep/suv type vehicle.

Anyone in the area at this time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Edgeworthstown Garda Station, on 043 71002 or any Garda Station.

