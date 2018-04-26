Local writers and poets celebrate national Poetry Day in style at Longford Library

I kneel at morning Mass, a fetal poem nests my head

Prayer wrestles fluid images cupped in my hands

Outside I seal my lips; dash home to fasten words I lose

Find God amused; gift me poem instead - 'Poem Gestation' by Margaret Nohily

Just a small sample of the level of talent from local writers and poets that was evident tonight at the ‘Evening with Longford writers & Poetry Lovers’ in Longford Library to celebrate national poetry day.

There were readings and poems that covered the more serious issues of suicide and homelessness to those that aroused some wonderful imagery in the mind and brought laughter to the soul.

Read Also: Emerging from 'The Ruin' with a new lease of life

The event was organised by Longford Writers Group in conjunction with the Lanesboro Writers Group and the event proved both enjoyable and thought provoking for those in attendance.

Organiser, Eileen Moynihan told the Longford Leader this evening that there was “serious” talent in Co Longford when it came to the written word.

She also added that occasions like the one this evening provided local writers and poets with the opportunity to share their work and enjoy the experience which came with that.

Read Also: Edgeworthstown writer to launch poetry collection at Longford County Library this evening

“Longford Writers Group hosted the event this evening and we then invited the Lanesboro group and other local poets and writers who wished to come along - it was open evening really and one for everyone to enjoy,” she continued.

“The day that’s in it - national poetry day - is a day for celebration and we wanted to be part of all of that here in Longford too.”

Watch: Leader Bookworms live at ‘An evening with Longford Writers & Poetry Lovers’ at Longford Branch Library this evening

Meanwhile, the local poet mentioned some of the great writers associated with the county including Padraic Colum, Maria Edgeworth and Oliver Goldsmith.

“There is enormous talent around the place, there really is,” she concluded.

You may also like to read: Voices Literary Series: Longford's Alan McMonagle and Pat McCabe in Conversation