Granard to raise plenty of festive cheer

As Christmases go, there is certainly no shortage of events and public engagements to whet the festive appetite over the weeks ahead.

Granard Buttermarket’s Christmas Fair is on this Friday (November 29) and Saturday (November 30) from 10am until 1pm each day.C & S will be at the market with their beautiful cards and suitably inscribed mugs amongst other various items of interest and will conclude trading until the New Year.

A tractor run is also set to take place this Sunday (December 1) at 12 noon. Registration starts at 11am at Granard Farmers Mart. Refreshments will be served and organisers have said all support will be greatly appreciated.

Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Fundraising Draw for the Christmas lights in town. Prizes are €300; €200 and €100. Tickets are €5 each and the draw will take place in the Harpers Lodge Pub on Sunday December 8. Tickets are available in all outlets in the town.

Separately, Kiernan Milling, Granard are co-ordinating a Christmas Toy Drive.

The ‘Toy Drive for Temple Street’ is being held in aid of Temple Street University Children’s Hospital Dublin. All donations can be dropped off at Kiernan Milling, Ballinalee Road Granard.

The closing date to get donations in is Monday December 16 Gift ideas include: Soft toys, Board games, Toy tractors and cars, Dolls, Blankets, vouchers and lego.

Donation of toys is a simple way for you to make a real difference to the lives of sick patients in Temple Street Children’s Hospital. For further information, email ereilly@kiernanmilling.ie or contact Kiernan Milling on 043-6660000.

