Longford GAA results scoreboard
Hurling Championship
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 4-11 Wolfe Tones 1-14
Longford Slashers win the county senior hurling title for the first time in 20 years
Boosted by a brilliant start that yielded a couple of crucial goals in the space of a minute in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Longford Slashers never looked like letting a sweet success slip from their grasp in winning the Senior Hurling Championship title for the first time since 2001.
All County Football League Division 4 Cup
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: The Laurels, (Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-6 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-10
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Tue, 05 Oct, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), Killoe Young Emmets 0-10 Mostrim 2-10
Longford SFC: Mostrim beat Killoe to finish top of Group A
Mostrim continued on their impressive unbeaten run in the 2021 Senior Football Championship when they beat Killoe to finish top of Group A after leading by 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time.
Junior A Football Championship Group A
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 5), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's - Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O
2021 Junior B Football Championship
Sat, 09 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Cashel 2-14 Ballymahon 0-9
Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 09 Oct, Venue: Devine Park, (Play Off), Carrick Sarsfields 0-8 Killoe Og 0-9
Under 13 A Football Plate
Wed, 06 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Final), St. Francis 0-27 St. Dominic's 0-11
Under 13 A Football Shield
Mon, 04 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Clonguish Og W/O Longford Slashers -
Mon, 04 Oct, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels 0-18 Southern Gaels 0-22
Sat, 09 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonguish Og 0-17 Southern Gaels 0-25
Under 13 B Football Championship
Wed, 06 Oct, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Semi Final), Clonbroney 0-21 Killoe Og 0-16
Wed, 06 Oct, Venue: Shroid, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's 0-35 St. Patrick's Og 0-32
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonbroney 0-26 St. Colmcille's 0-29
Under 13 B Football Shield
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Quarter Final), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-17 St. Francis 0-10
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Quarter Final), Grattan Gaels 0-15 Wolfe Tones Og 0-27
Under 17 Hurling Championship
Sun, 10 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers W/O Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) -
