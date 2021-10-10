All the weekend's CCFL results & fixtures - check out how the Longford clubs fared out
It was another busy weekend of CCFL action. Here are all the weekend's results
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Ballymahon 4 Arlington 0
Under 17 North
Gallen Utd 2 Mullingar Ath B 9
Tullamore Town 4 Clara Town 5
Ballyboro 0 Monksland Utd 5
Mullingar Ath A 0 St Francis 0
Under 17 South
Birr Town 3 Emo Celtic B 1
Abbeyleix Ath 5 Killeigh FC 2
Emo Celtic A 4 Mountmellick Utd 3
East Galway Utd 2 Stradbally Town 2
Under 19 East
BBC Utd 8 Portlaoise AFC 1
Mullingar Ath B 4 Suncroft 0
Under 19 West
Mullingar Ath A 2 East Galway Utd 2
Willow Park 7 Temple Villa 0
Ballinahown 0 Mullingar Ath C 7
LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
St James Gate 0 Monksland Utd 4
Fortbarrington FC 0 Mullingar Ath 7
Park Celtic 3 Gallen Utd 2
LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Crossabeg 4 Clara Town 3
Mountmellick Utd 2 (7) Ballyfermot Utd 2 (8) pens aet
Raheny Utd 3 Ballinahown 2
Beechwood FC 5 Temple Villa 1
Mullingar Town 0 (11) Enniskerry 0 (10) pens aet
Senior Division
Tullamore Town 1 Birr Town 6
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 5 Inny FC 0
Willow Park 2 Rosenallis 0
Stradbally Town 2 Banagher Utd 0
Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd 4 Tarmonbarry FC 1
Colmcille Celtic 2 Longford Rovers 1
Longford Town Cruisers 3 Moydow FC 2
Division 2
Melville FC 1 Killeigh FC 2
Abbeyleix Ath 3 BBC Utd 2
Walsh Island Shamrocks 3 Highfield Utd 2
Division 3
Birr Town 7 Ballinahown 2
St Carthages Ath 4 East Galway Utd 0
Gallen Utd 0 Raharney Utd 4
Division 3A
Rosenallis 1 Stradbally Town 1
Maryborough FC 2 St Aengus 2
Cloneygowan Celtic 0 Mountmellick Utd 0
Division 3B
Moate Celtic 2 Coolraine 2
Raharney Utd 3 Daingean Town 2
Mullingar Celtic 0 Kinnegad Juniors 1
Womens Division A
Shiven Rovers 3 Ballymackey FC 2
Mullingar Ath 3 Mountmellick Utd 1
Womens Division B
Kinnegad Juniors 5 Birr Town 1
Mountmellick Utd 5 Clara Town 3
Bealnamulla 0 Killeigh FC 3
Longford Slashers win the county senior hurling title for the first time in 20 years
Boosted by a brilliant start that yielded a couple of crucial goals in the space of a minute in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Longford Slashers never looked like letting a sweet success slip from their grasp in winning the Senior Hurling Championship title for the first time since 2001.
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 6
Saturday October 16th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
LFA Youths Cup 1st Round
Mullingar Ath v Sallins Celtic; 2.00; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Emo Celtic v Prosperous Utd; 2.00; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Under 17 North
Clara Town v Ballyboro; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly
St Francis v Monksland Utd; Iona Park Athlone; Midlands
Tullamore Town v Mullingar Ath B; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Idle Gallen Utd
Under 17 South
Emo Celtic B v Stradbally Town; 4.30; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
East Galway Utd v Abbeleix Ath; Kiltormer Galway; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd v Birr Town; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Idle Killeigh
Under 19 East
Mullingar Ath B v Mountmellick Utd; 4.30; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Abbeyleix Ath v BBC Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly
Suncroft v Portlaoise; Suncroft Kildare; Offaly
Killeigh FC v Kinnegad Juniors; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
Under 19 West
Ballinahown v Ballymahon; 4.30; Sportspark Ballinahown; Midlands
Monksland Utd v Mullingar Ath A; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands
Temple Villa v Mullingar Ath C; 1.00; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple; Offaly
Idle East Galway, Willow Park
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
St Anthonys Youths FC v Monksland Utd; 7.00; Kilcullen Astro
UCL Harps v Straffan AFC; 4.00; Lough Gowna; Midlands
Division 1 Saturday
Ballyboro FC v Tarmonbarry FC; VEC Lanesborough; Midlands
Ballymahon v Gaels Utd; Tara Park Ballymahon; Offaly
Moydow FC v Colmcille Celtic; The Mall Longford; Midlands
Longford Rovers v Longford Wanderers; Primary School Edgwardstown; Midlands
Womens Division
Shiven Rovers v Mountmellick Utd; 7.00; Killian Newbridge Ballinasloe; Midlands
Sunday October 17th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Mountmellick Utd A v Newbridge FC; 12.00; Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
Abbeyleix Athletic v Longford Town Cruisers; 2.00 Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Kilcullen AFC v Mullingar Town; 2.00; Avondale
Birr Town A v Clara Town A; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Midlands
Towerhill Rovers v Suncroft AFC ; 11.30; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Stradbally Town A v Clonmulion FC; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
O’Neills LFA Junior Shield
Kilnanagh AFC v Mullingar Athletic B; Timon Park
Mulhuddart FC v St. Carthages Athletic; 2.00; AUL Complex
Trinity Donaghmede v Birr Town B ; 12.00; Fr. Collins Park
Clara Town B v St. Aengus; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Senior Division
Willow Park A v Tullamore Town, DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Idle Ballinahown A
Division 1
Rosenallis A v Gallen Utd; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Inny FC v Mullingar Athletic; Community Centre, Streete; Midlands
Clonaslee Utd v Willow Park B; Community Centre, Clonaslee; Offaly
Idle Banagher Utd C , Coolraine A
Division 2
BBC Utd v Temple Villa; Moyvalley Pitch; Offaly
Killeigh v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Highfield Utd v Melville FC; Burkes Hill, Birr; Midlands
Division 3
East Galway Utd v Raharney Utd A; St. Patricks, Attikee, Kiltormer; Midlands
CRFC v Ballinahown B; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Midlands
Idle Gallen Utd B
Division 3A
Portlaoise Rovers v Rosenallis B; Cottage Gate, Ballylynan; Offaly
Cloneygowan Celtic v Midlands Celtic; Fenter Park, Killeigh; Offaly
Maryborough FC v Stradball Town B; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly
Idle Mountmellick
Division 3B
Daingean Town v Mullingar Celtic; 2.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Midlands
Moate Celtic v Raharney Utd B; 8.00 Fri 15th Moate Business College; Midlands
Kinnegad Juniors v Coolraine B; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands
Womens Division A
Killeigh Ladies A v Mullingar Athletic; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Midlands
Ballymackey v Willow Park; 2.00; Ballinree, Norwood, Nenagh; Offaly
Womens Division B
Mountmellick Utd B v Birr Town; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Killeigh B; 2.00; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands
Idle Clara Town, Bealnamulla
This charming two bedroom bungalow on a C. 0.54 acre site at Bohermore, Ardagh sold for €163,000 in an online auction conducted by Raymond White Auctioneering
Longford Volunteer Centre –three volunteers helping out at the recent Longford Live and Local concerts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.