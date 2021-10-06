Longford SFC: Mostrim beat Killoe to finish top of Group A

Sean Kelly on the attack for Carrickedmond with Mostrim midfielder Brian Farrell in pursuit. Action from the recent SFC Group A game Photo: Syl Healy
Mostrim continued on their impressive unbeaten run in the 2021 Senior Football Championship when they beat Killoe to finish top of Group A after leading by 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time.
Mostrim . . . 2-10 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-10
With both teams already qualified for the quarter-finals, there was little at stake in the remaining group stage fixture at the Monaduff grounds last night (Tuesday) which was postponed on Friday due to the death of Molly Hussey, mother of the Mostrim manager Ray and squad member Michael.
Having said that, the result changed the course of the draw (1 v 4 and 2 v 3) for the last eight and opened up a great opportunity for a different team to appear in the county final for the first time in a few years.
Mostrim now meet Dromard with Colmcille facing the challenge of Granard and one of those clubs will end up in this year’s senior football championship final.
In the other half of the draw the reigning champions Killoe, chasing a three-in-a-row, will take on Abbeylara while the Group B table toppers Mullinalaghta confront Carrickedmond who sprang a surprise to knock Slashers out of the Connolly Cup.
Emmet Og and St Columba’s have dominated the Longford championship in the recent past, winning the last seven titles between them (2014 to 2020). Will the great rivals end up clashing in this year’s semi-final?
SFC Quarter-Finals
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if Necessary
Saturday October 16
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Abbeylara v Killoe Emmet Og, 2pm
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Carrickedmond, 4pm
Sunday October 17
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Colmcille v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Dromard, 4pm
SFC Semi-Finals
Abbeylara or Killoe v Mullinalaghta or Carrickedmond
Colmcille or Granard v Mostrim or Dromard
SFC Relegation Semi-Finals
Extra-time and Winner on the Day if Necessary
Saturday 16 October
Monaduff: Longford Slashers v Clonguish, 7pm
Sunday 17 October
Allen Park: Rathcline v Fr Manning Gaels, 12.30pm
