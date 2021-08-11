11/08/2021

GPA statement on Covid-19 Issues facing Tyrone senior football squad

Statement on Covid-19 Issues facing Tyrone Senior Football Squad

GPA Chief Executive Tom Parsons

The GPA have released a statement into the ongoing Covid19 issues eminating from the Tyrone Senior Football squad.

Tyrone were due to face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday afternoon but a couple of days ago, the GAA refixed the game for the following Saturday but even at this juncture there is huge doubt as to whether Tyrone will be able to field a team.

"The Gaelic Players Association have been, and continue to be, in ongoing contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Squad through their GPA rep since the issues surrounding positive Covid-19 cases arose.  Their health and wellbeing is our primary concern.  We are also in contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Management and share their player welfare concerns.

 "It’s important to note that players will always feel a deep sense of responsibility to play the game, represent their county and supporters, and will no doubt want to fulfil the All-Ireland semi-final fixture. However, it is imperative that their health and wellbeing is the priority in this situation.  As such, we have offered support to the Tyrone squad through our comprehensive health screening.

 "We will consult closely with the GAA to ensure adequate time is allowed to assess the welfare of players before a decision can be made by Tyrone.

 "Above all we ask for respect to be shown to the amateur status of the players and that we are all mindful of the four teams who remain in the competition.

 "Players will always want to play, but their welfare must come first in any decision made", the statement from GPA Chief Executive Tom Parsons concluded.

 

