Longford GAA results scoreboard

All County Football League Division 1
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 1), Mostrim 1-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-15
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), St. Mary's Granard 4-11 Rathcline 1-10
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Colmcille 2-14 Clonguish 2-11
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 1), Killoe Young Emmets 0-18 Dromard 1-15
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-13 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrickedmond 3-13 Abbeylara 1-14

All County Football League Division 2
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-10 Ballymahon 1-10
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 1), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-11 Cashel 1-12
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Sean Connollys 3-4 Kenagh 1-12

All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 1), Ballymore 1-13 Legan Sarsfields 1-13
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Colmcille 4-8 Clonguish 3-9
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 1-7 Killoe Young Emmets 2-17

All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 3-7 Carrickedmond 0-11
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 2), Mostrim 0-11 Fr Manning Gaels 2-13

All County Football League Division 5 Group A
Wed, 16 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 2-15 Colmcille 2-4

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-6 Carrick Sarsfields 2-12

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 3-8 Granard 3-9
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Southern Gaels 7-16 Longford Slashers 3-6

Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 15 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), St. Dominic's 2-8 St. Vincent's 2-16
Thu, 17 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 3-8 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 3-9

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 4-10 Killoe Og 5-7
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 2-12 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 3-5

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Southern Gaels 4-13 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 4-9
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 2-13 Granard 3-9

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), St. Dominic's 1-4 St. Colmcille's 5-11

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4
Fri, 18 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 21-7 Northern Gaels 7-7
Sat, 19 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), St. Patrick's Og 0-9 St. Francis 2-7

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 0-20 Clonguish Og 0-22
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Northern Gaels 0-18 Granard 0-36
Sun, 20 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 0-24 Granard 0-25

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney 0-23 St. Vincent's 0-30
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-18 St. Dominic's 0-21

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), St. Patrick's Og 0-20 Wolfe Tones Og 0-13
Mon, 14 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 0-45 Shannon Gaels 0-11

