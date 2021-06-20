Big honour for Longford's Isobel Clerk as she is selected for Leinster Rugby U-18 Girls squad

Abbeyshrule's Isobel Clerk pictured here receiving the award for Senior Girls Rugby Player of the Year at the recent sports awards ceremony at Wilson's Hospital School
A Longford girl is included in the Leinster Rugby U-18 Girls squad which has been announced for the coming season following a series of trials.
Abbeyshrule's Isobel Clerk, who was the Senior Girls Rugby Player of the Year at Wilson's Hospital School, has been selected.
Isobel plays her club rugby with Mullingar RFC.
Over the course of three Sundays in May, close to 120 players from schools and clubs right across the province, whom were identified and put forward by their area development coaches, took part in three on-pitch screening sessions.
These sessions were all held in Cill Dara RFC in compliance with IRFU and Government COVID guidelines and were supported by Leinster Rugby domestic staff.
Congratulations to all the girls who took part and best of luck to those selected to participate and represent their clubs at provincial level.
Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy RFC)
Dannah Kearney (Tullow RFC)
Jen Madden (Wicklow RFC)
Vicky Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)
Ciara Boland (Enniscorthy RFC)
Mia Kelly (Enniscorthy RFC)
Robyn Johnston (Wicklow RFC)
Grainne Flynn (Arklow RFC)
Leah Murphy (Wicklow RFC)
Ava Kavanagh (Arklow RFC)
Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC)
Alice Brennan (Kilkenny RFC)
Jane Neill (Arklow RFC)
Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC)
Gemma Faulkner (Mullingar RFC)
Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC)
Caoimhe Guinan (Tullamore RFC)
Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC)
Sophie Treanor (Mullingar RFC)
Emma Larkin (Portlaoise RFC)
Ava Gleeson (Port Dara RFC)
Taragh Kirwan (Port Dara RFC)
Alanna Fitzpatrick (Port Dara RFC)
Sarah Delaney (Port Dara RFC)
Erin King (Naas RFC)
Ruth Campbell (Naas RFC)
Hannah Wilson (Port Dara RFC)
Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC)
Alison Kelly (Portlaoise RFC)
Eadaoin Murtagh (Port Dara RFC)
Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC)
Abby Moyles (Navan RFC)
Cara Martin (Navan RFC)
Aoife Purcell (Dundalk RFC)
Caoimhe Coleman (Balbriggan RFC)
Caoimhe Stewart (Ardee RFC)
Ava Govern (Ardee RFC)
Eva Sterritt (Greystones RFC)
Grace Adams (King’s Hospital)
Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC)
Brooke Fagan Merrigan (Clontarf FC)
Maebh Keegan (Clontarf FC)
Anna Brennock (Bisto)
Amy O’Mahoney (Greystones RFC)
Kate Edgehill (King’s Hospital)
Laoise Devlin (Bisto)
Coaching Team:
Michael Bolger (Head Coach)
Emily McKeown (Assistant Coach)
Niall Kane (Assistant Coach)
Padraig Mahon (Assistant Coach)
Samantha Wafer (Manager)
