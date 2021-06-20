Longford childhood sweethearts celebrate Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary

John and Rita Diffley

John and Rita Diffley who celebrate their Blue Sapphire (65th) wedding anniversary on Sunday pictured with two of their ten grandchildren, Ciara and Clodagh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

John and Rita Diffley (née Phipps) grew up as neighbours and childhood sweethearts in Templemichael Terrace, Longford town. They now reside at Fairgreen View and this Sunday, the couple are looking forward to celebrating their Blue Sapphire (65th) wedding anniversary.

John and Rita were both the eldest in families of eight and they were married on June 20, 1956 in Willesden, North London. It was also the date of Rita’s 21st birthday.

Sixty-five years later, their love is stronger than ever and while the past 16 months coping with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have been tough, they are delighted they now have their vaccinations and are able to see all their family once again.
John and Rita have three sons Thomas, Bobby and James and one daughter, Yvonne.

Prior to the wedding in ‘56, John had just been demobbed from the British Army, having served 3 years. This had come immediately after he served three years with the Irish Army.

Rita had been employed in the housekeeping section of the Nurses Home in West Kensington. Many of the nurses were Irish and employed in St George's Hospital London. She spent three happy years there, and had been working in The Longford Arms prior to leaving for London at 18 years old.

Daughter Yvonne explained, “My dad had many jobs over the years, working in the coal mines in Nottingham alongside other Longford men who had left Ireland in the 1950s to seek employment in England. Tram and bus driving in London, and long distance lorry driving all followed.

“My mother was busy at home with the children. When she got us all in school, she found work as a dinner lady and stayed for many years in the local primary school William Patten in Stoke Newington, North London.”

John and Rita decided to move back to their native Longford in 1980.

Rita worked in The Midland Clothing Factory in Glack running the canteen and later in St Mel’s College. John started in Willis Oil (Cameron), and stayed for 18 years until retirement 23 years ago.

Yvonne said her dad was a gifted dart thrower and he played for many London Teams and in Longford, The Dervan. “He has been an avid reader all his life, whether it be the daily newspapers or a good thriller or murder mystery.”

John and Rita have an ever expanding family with ten grandchildren, James, Claire, Kevin, Sophie, Sean, Christopher, Aaron, Ciara, Clodagh and Cillian; and eight great grandchildren, Alex, Daniel, Freddy, Isabella, Charlie, Shay, Gracie and the youngest Robin, born in November 2020.

Yvonne concluded, “My parents are an exceptional couple. They have been hugely supportive of all their extended family and absolutely adore each and everyone of the children. The kids have been their lives. And in these times, I'm sure everyone will agree that it is no mean feat to be celebrating their Blue Sapphire anniversary.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie