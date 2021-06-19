Longford Leader gallery: Cruinniú na nÓg - a jam packed day of creativity and fun for children across county Longford

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Cruinniú na nÓg took place on Saturday, June 12.

 

Each year, for the past four years, this day has been designated as Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people with over 600 events taking place nationwide.

Last year due to public health restrictions all events took place online but this year here in Longford in addition to a wide range of online events a number of live events were able to take place outdoors.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross said, “I was delighted to be able to officially launch the day at the public playground in Ballymahon and to see lots of children getting involved in the first workshop of the day learning to make and fly your own kite.”

Cllr Ross added, “I congratulate everyone involved in the compilation of a passport to the 24 playgrounds in the county designed by an impressive young company called EZxploring. This company are also responsible for preparing tourism guides to each of the towns in the county and this fun guide to each of the playgrounds will be a very useful tool for families particularly as we head into the busy summer holiday period.”

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Peggy Nolan launched a beautiful new picture book for young children called ‘Bees love Dandelions’, written and illustrated by photographer Shelley Corcoran and artist Angelika Florkiewicz from Angel’s Graphics.

Cllr Nolan commended the author for putting the spotlight on a very important topic, namely the possible extinction of our wild bees species. “Two of our wild bee species are already extinct and one-third of our 98 wild bee species are in danger.” Shelley was inspired to write the book in order to create a greater awareness among both adults and children of the importance of letting dandelions and wildflowers grow to allow our wild bees to pollinate.

Other events taking place online and in the outdoors included art, music, storytelling, drama, dance film and much more.

A number of schools took part in some exciting creative projects in advance of the day itself including an art and creative writing project called Talking to Trees while a number of schools identified and celebrated someone they regarded as a local hero.

Cloontagh national school chose Uilleann piper Noel Carbery, Abbeylara National School chose Connie Kiernan who designed his own plane and the famous wall of death and St Matthew’s Ballymahon chose local community garda Emma Kiernan as their local hero.

Cruinniú na nÓg Coordinator Mary Carleton Reynolds said, “we are delighted with how many of our children and young people across the county responded to the programme and how many actively participated in the day. Each year the programme gets bigger and more diverse so that there is something to appeal to every taste whether it's music, art, dance, story and so on and we also provide a platform for many of our young people to showcase their own creativity.

“We are very grateful to all the Longford artists who have worked with us to make this such a special day for children around the county and also to our partners who are such an important part of the programme Backstage Theatre and the Young Curators programme, Music Generation Longford, Harp Media, Still Voices Film Festival, Republic of Culture, and of course all of our teachers and pupils who participate in the programme.

You can still view some of the videos of the young people who participated in the day on Creative Ireland Longford facebook and Longford Libraries youtube.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie