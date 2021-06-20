Longford International College provides high quality, innovative education

New college puts Longford firmly on sports and education global stage

At the launch of Longford International College at the CO:WORX Digital Hub, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, October 6 were l to r; Lanesboro entrepreneur Vincent English, Deputy Joe Flaherty, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross (cutting the tape), Hugh Quinn (CO:WORX Edgeworthstown) and Senator Micheál Carrigy

Longford International College (LIC) was founded to make education as accessible as possible for as many people as possible - whether football stars, retired people or someone who wants to take a second chance at education.

LIC adopts a pracademic approach, where they strive to make their courses as practical as possible and achieve the necessary academic standards.

All courses are online and are accredited through their educational partners in Switzerland, Italy, the UK and the USA.
The partnership with Leeds United FC College has propelled LIC onto a different level. It has partnered with the Gaelic Players Association.

LIC also is proud to work with their current partners in the University of Bari (WAGRO Medical & Dentistry School), the University of Ferrara, the Ouachita Baptist University (Arkansas, USA), the International Institute of Sports Management (Mumbai) and several UK universities to be announced soon.

Students can now study for prestigious Swiss Degrees with the same credits that can be obtained in Ireland and across Europe.
Thirty scholarships are available for Longford people for 50% of the fees in our MBA and MSc degrees.
It is part of our mission to provide high quality and innovative education to the people of Longford.

