Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship 2020 Round 4
Laragh Utd 0-13 Cavan Gaels 2-14
Nullahoran GFC 0-14 Lavey 1-17
Gowna 2-11 Castlerahan 1-14
Shercock 0-12 Kingscourt Stars 3-12
Ramor United 3-09 Crosserlough 3-11
Lacken 2-07 Killygarry 0-13
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Football Championship 2020 Round 4
Butlersbridge 2-21 Ramor United 1-05
Killeshandra 0-07 Ballymachugh 0-11
Cootehill 2-12 Arva 0-8
Ballyhaise 3-20 Cornafean 0-05
Bailieborough 4-16 Drumgoon 1-11
Ballinagh 0-09 Cuchulainns 0-12
Cully’s Craft Bakery Junior Football Championship 2020 Round 2
Kildallan 3-10 Redhills 0-14
Munterconnaught 5-15 Maghera MacFinns 0-05
Denn 1-10 Knockbride 1-06
Shannon Gaels 0-13 Drumalee 1-08
Templeport 2-16 Kill Shamrocks 0-10
Mountnugent 0-10 Swanlinbar 2-10
