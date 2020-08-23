Club Longford hosting golf classic to keep flag flying in face of Covid-19 pandemic

Club Longford, the county’s official GAA supporters’ club, have organised a fundraising Golf Classic at Longford Golf Club on 28 and 29 August with all monies raised going to support the activity of county teams across football and hurling.

With the annual race day at Punchestown cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Golf Classic will be Longford GAA’s sole fundraising event this year.

The event’s principal sponsor is Michael Brewster, a Longford-born investment banker who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.

“I moved to New York when I was young but I’ve always maintained my links with home, particularly with the Brewsters, Hegartys and all those involved in the Longford Association in New York and Longford GAA”, said Brewster.

“Paul Rowley, for example, is doing a fantastic job with Rocklands GAA and they have facilities that would match any here in Ireland, so long may he continue promoting the GAA in New York.

“My passion for Longford has never dulled: I come to the Longford Race Day every year, and my two tables have been there since it started 18 years ago.

“I know this is the only fundraiser Longford GAA are doing this year and I want to put my shoulder behind the effort. I know Longford is a small county and I’m very proud of how hard everyone is working at home to keep the flag flying. This is my small contribution and hopefully it will have an impact, and I hope others will come along and support the county teams.

"I don’t give the hours other people do, but I can give a few euro and hopefully everyone can give whatever support they can.”

Longford GAA Chairperson Albert Cooney thanked Mr Brewster for his support of the event, and paid tribute to the fundraising work of Club Longford along with that of Frank Kiernan and the Dublin branch of the Longford Race Day Committee.

“I would also like to encourage all local businesses and community groups to come out on the day and support the event.

Thanks also to Longford Golf Club for facilitating the event, and we are delighted to be able to support the golf club and keep business in Longford.”

Mark Connellan, Chairperson of Club Longford echoed those sentiments.

“Club Longford was formed last year by supporters of the Longford GAA teams to raise funds to assist with the expenses in running those teams, and to ensure that all of our players and management teams have the best possible support available to allow them to compete at the highest level.

“We have started our work by making available membership of Club Longford to all who are interested in being associated with Longford teams for €40 and many hundreds have already joined. We have also started the process of selling advertising hoardings in Pearse Park to businesses in the region and progress in that regard is well advanced. We expect to have a large number of signs on display when Pearse Park reopens for games.”

Those interested in signing up to the Golf Classic are asked to contact a member of the organising committee: Albert Cooney, Mark Connellan, Derek Sheridan, Michael Mulleady, Eamon Reilly, Gary Toher or Martin Skelly.