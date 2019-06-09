All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round two draw: Longford could be pitted against Mayo, Armagh or Tyrone
Longford will learn the identity of their All-Ireland senior football championship round two qualifier opponents tomorrow morning, Monday, June 10 on the Morning Ireland programme on RTÉ Radio One.
The GAA Football qualifier draw is scheduled to take place at 8.35am and Longford find themselves in Bowl 1 alongside seven other counties.
Longford can't face any of the teams in Bowl 1 and their opponents will come from Bowl 2 that contains heavy weights like Mayo, Tyrone and Armagh.
Bowl 1: Leitrim, Down, Derry, Antrim, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Monaghan
Bowl 2: Sligo, Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone, Clare, Limerick, Kildare, Laois
Teams from Bowl 1 will be drawn against teams from Bowl 2.
