Longford GAA results scoreboard

Michael Moran Football League Division 2

Wed, 29 Aug, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 7), Cashel 1-16 Kenagh 1-9

Wed, 29 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 7), Fr Manning Gaels 0-13 Sean Connolly 1-5



2018 Hurling Championship

Sun, 02 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 1-9 Clonguish Gaels 1-14



Junior Football Championship Round Robin

Wed, 29 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Emmet Og Killoe 5-15 Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-5

McDonalds Juvenile Football C Cup Group 2

Sun, 02 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 8-13 Grattan Gaels 5-7



McDonalds Juvenile Football Championship Group 1

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 1), Shamrock Gaels 1-7 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 9-5

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Western Gaels 3-10 Granard/Ballymore 2-6

McDonalds Juvenile Football Championship Group 2

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's 2-10 Longford Slashers 4-10

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 1-20 St. Patrick's Og 2-10

Minor Football B Cup

Mon, 27 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Play Off), Northern Gaels 0-13 Wolfe Tones Og 6-14

Tue, 28 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Semi Final), Granard/Ballymore 1-14 Western Gaels 3-13

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Mon, 27 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Final), Killoe Og 3-17 Longford Slashers 2-14

Minor Football League Division 3

Mon, 27 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Play Off Semi Final), St. Patrick's Og 4-7 St. Dominic's 2-14

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Sat, 01 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Emmet Og Killoe 1-8 Abbeylara 1-11

Under 12 Football League Division 1

Mon, 27 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Og 5-14 Killoe Og 2-4



Under 12 Football League Division 2

Mon, 27 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 2-4 St. Francis 1-4

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 7), Longford Slashers 9-6 St. Colmcille's 5-9

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 7), Grattan Gaels 2-5 Granard/Ballymore 4-16

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 7), St. Patrick's Og 6-8 Wolfe Tones Og 3-6

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 7), St. Francis 3-4 Southern Gaels 1-12

Sat, 01 Sep, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 3-13 Longford Slashers 1-8



Under 12 Football League Division 3

Tue, 28 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 1-7 St. Dominic's 0-8

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 7), Clonbroney 3-3 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-6

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 7), Clonguish Gaels 2-7 Killoe Og 3-8

Thu, 30 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 7), Northern Gaels 1-1 St. Dominic's 4-15

Sat, 01 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 5-10 Shannon Gaels 5-7



Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Group 1

Tue, 28 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 1-4 Killoe Og 5-14

Tue, 28 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-10 Carrick Sarsfields 5-2



Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Group 2

Tue, 28 Aug, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 2), Shamrock Gaels 2-10 Clonguish Og 0-20



