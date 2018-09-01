Longford SFC: Padraig Berry’s late goal the Abbeylara matchwinner as Killoe crash out of the Connolly Cup

Showing the greater urgency for most of the match a highly charged Abbeylara side came storming back in the closing stages to spring a surprise against Killoe in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 1-11 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-8

Despite kicking a total of 16 wides during the course of the game Abbeylara (without the injured Robbie Smyth) were not going to be denied a deserved victory and produced a tremendous finish to register 1-2 with substitute Padraig Berry scoring the decisive goal in the 59th minute.

Also read: Padraic Davis set to be appointed the new Longford senior football manager

That proved to be a shattering blow for Killoe who had held a comfortable 1-4 to 0-1 lead approaching the half-time break with Sean McCormack firing home a well struck goal in the 6th minute, weaving his way through after receiving the ball from Denis McGoldrick.

Also read: Longford man Cosmos Gilmore hoping to mastermind Galway All-Ireland minor football final win over Kerry at Croke Park

While Emmet Og, shooting a total of seven wides, can make no excuses for their unexpected defeat they certainly missed the suspended Paddy Kiernan and the injured Larry Moran in crashing out of the championship.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Shane Mahon, Fergal Battrim, Cormac Smyth; Russell Brady, Michael McHugh, PJ Masterson; Colm P Smyth, Barry McKiernan (0-1, free); Brian Smyth (0-1), Conor Berry (0-1), Mel Brady; Cian Brady (0-1), Jason Kelly (0-3), Nigel Rabbitte (0-3, one free).

Sub:- Padraig Berry (1-1) for M Brady (45 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Liam Hughes, Padraig McCormack, Gavin Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Cian Farrelly; Paddy Thompson, Ronan McGoldrick; Denis McGoldrick (0-2, one free), Mark Hughes (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh (0-1); Terry McCormack, Sean McCormack (1-2, points from frees), Eamon Keogh (0-1).

Subs:- Ryan Moffett for T McCormack (35 mins); Ciaran Donohoe (0-1) for R McGoldrick (39 mins); Paddy Hughes for R Moffett (black card, 49 mins); Seamus McCormack for E Keogh (51 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Have your say: Vote for your Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award winner