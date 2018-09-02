Over one thousand votes cast in poll to determine Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month

Over one thousand votes have been cast in our poll to determine the 2018 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for January and thanks to you all for voting.

The poll - which is between the following four sportspeople - Athletics: Cian McPhillips, GAA Football: Sean McCormack, Rugby: Kieran O’Gorman and GAA Hurling: Reuben Murray; is a very tight fought affair since voting opened last Wednesday evening.

With three days of voting still remaining - voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday, September 5 - Cian McPhillips is leading the way on 28%, followed by Kieran O'Gorman 26%, Reuben Murray 23.5% and Sean McCormack 22.5%.

You have ample opportunity to have your say and don't forget to do so.......

To cast your vote, click HERE