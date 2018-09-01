Longford SFC: Early goal from Ruairi Harkin puts Colmcille on the path to victory over Granard

The first of the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening was the proverbial game of two halves; Colmcille were good in the first half but Granard were equally as bad as they trailed by 1-8 to 0-1 at the break.

Colmcille . . . 1-10 St Mary’s Granard . . . 0-9

In the second half St Mary’s (who suffered a setback when Liam Sullivan was forced to retire injured in the early stages of the game) were revitalised as they gradually closed the gap and will wonder what might have been if they had actually played to their potential in the first half.

Whatever was said at the break by the Granard mentors and the changes that were made worked well on the changeover. Colmcille got just two points in the second half but they had done enough in the first half with the early goal from Ruairi Harkin in the 2nd minute putting them on the path to victory.

In what was a very disappointing first half for Granard they didn’t get their opening score until the first minute of stoppage time and it was Darren Gallagher that kicked the ball over the bar to leave Colmcille ten points in front at half-time.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Ciaran McKeon, Kieran Brady, Martin Mulligan; Noel Farrell, Declan Reilly, Gerard Mulligan (0-1); John Paul Reilly, Alan McKeon; Cormac Hughes, Barry McKeon (0-1), Paul McKeon (0-3, two frees); Rory Hawkins (0-3), Cathal McCabe (0-1), Ruairi Harkin (1-1).

Subs:- Dylan McCabe for C Hughes (48 mins); Declan Farrell for N Farrell (49 mins); Colin Farley for G Mulligan (56 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eddie Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully (0-1), Niall O’Hara, Dylan Corcoran; Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-5, three frees); Paul Smyth, Liam Sullivan, Vinny Nally; Ben Martin, Derek Sheridan (0-3, all frees), Eoin Sheridan.

Subs:- Kevin McGauran for L Sullivan (injured, 8 mins); Brian Sheridan for V Nally and Fergus Kelly for B Martin (half-time); Ian Small for K McGauran (52 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).

