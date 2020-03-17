Watch | Longford family host their own special St Patrick's Day parade

With coronavirus restrictions curtailing St Patrick's Day celebrations across the world, a Longford family organised and hosted their own special parade to commemorate our patron saint's day.

Michelle Nulty sent us this video of a St Patrick's Day Parade that took place in North Ballinalee.



Tara (age 5), Killian (age 7) and Liam (age 9) took part along with Sundre, the dog, as St Patrick.

There was an audience of one - their next door neighbour Colm - who sat on a stool at the end of the yard, a safe distance from everyone.

The parade held in Ballinalee County Longford, Tara age 5, Killian age 7, Liam age 9, Sundre the dog age 10. #virtualparade #RTEVirtualParade #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/pxWdBDArSU — Michelle (@dafbird) March 17, 2020

