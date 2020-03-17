WATCH | A march down memory lane to St Patrick's Day in Longford 1977

This year's parades may have been cancelled due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but that doesn't mean we have to ignore the fact that it's St Patrick's Day.

This video of the 1977 St Patrick's Day parade in Longford town really captures the excitement of the day.

Filmed by Denis Hughes on a Chinnon Super 8 Movie Camera from the railway bridge on Dublin Road.

Do you have photographs and videos of past St Patrick's Days you'd like to share? Or maybe you're doing something special at home to celebrate this year? Whatever it is, we want to hear from you. Send in your photos and videos to newsroom@longfordleader.ie.

Thanks to Denis Hughes for sending this one in.

