Join Longford's digital St. Patrick's Day Parade - send us your pictures and videos

The parades may be cancelled and many pubs and businesses closed due to coronavirus concerns but we are going to keep the St. Patrick's Day spirit going with a digital parade of your pictures and videos today.

We're all trying to find ways to occupy ourselves at home so why not dress the house, the dog, the kids or yourselves in the Irish colours and get in touch. We will share a gallery of photographs with our readers throughout the day to help keep everyone in good spirits.

Most of all, we're celebrating Irishness and all the good things we share as a nation. Tag us on social media to have your images featured or alternatively, you can send your pictures and videos to newsroom@longfordleader.ie.

The country is in a partial lockdown with St. Patrick' Day events, masses and parades cancelled. We are being told to limit our social interactions but we can still stay connected. It is at times like this we need community more than ever so why not get involved?

