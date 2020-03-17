Gallery: Covid-19 pandemic fails to dent Longford Rugby Club Minis as they throw weight behind St Patrick's Day celebrations
The growing clamour for the county to celebrate all that is good about its citizens and renewed community spirit shows no signs of abating if these latest sets of pictures are anything to go by.
Longford Minis RFC asked its club members to let it know how they were celebrating St Patrick’s Day and they are answered the club's call with these eye catching and colourful images our clubs.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on