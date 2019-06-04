My Longford Life: Chairperson of the LPA, Cynthia Geelan-Cruise

Cynthia is not only chairperson of the Longford Ploughing Association, but a farming enthusiast and vet at Longford Animal Health Centre.

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

My ideal day involves meeting up with some of my girlfriends in some of Longford’s many cafes and having a catch up with our babies.

2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?



For me, that would be Bernie Whyte, the Longford county Show secretary. She is an amazing woman with such great passion for the show and Longford.



She is the driving force behind such a wonderful show every year and ensures it is a great family day out. This year it will be in the same venue as the past two years, Lisnamuck, on July 7.



3. What's your first Longford memory?

My first memory would be going to hunter trials. They were held at Carriglass Manor.



4. What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I would have to say the village of Abbeyshrule. It is a very picturesque village and is a lovely place to go for a stroll down the canal, finished up with a fabulous dinner in the Rustic Inn!

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

For me, it is between two people, Declan Nerney and Mick Flavin. Two great Longford men.

6. What about a local walk - or view?

That is a tough question, but I do enjoy going for a walk on any part of the Royal Canal in Longford. It is beautiful.

7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

This is another hard question, as there are so many things that make Longford so unique!

The first one that comes to mind is the warmth of the people, even if they are complete strangers. They are always willing to help you out with anything.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

Keeping the town of Longford alive. The rates are currently too high for businesses and with online shopping, it is very hard for them to keep going.

Too many people are now heading to the bigger towns for a day out to places that are ‘alive’ and it is very sad to see.

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

That’s an easy one. I would get free parkingfor Longford, as it is badly needed!

