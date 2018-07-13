President Michael D Higgins to attend next meeting at Kilbeggan Races

It has been confirmed that President Michael D Higgins will attend the next meeting of the Kilbeggan Races on Friday, July 20.

The evening also sees the eagerly anticipated Midlands National being run and it also Ladies Day which always draws a large crowd.

Kilbeggan Races has a long history dating back to 1840. Since then, many leaders of Government, international Ambassadors, and even Prince Aly Khan have attended the races to enjoy the wonder of National Hunt racing over the jumps.

Also read: Strokestown's Siobhan Hanley wins SuperValu Best Dressed Lady at Roscommon Racecourse

The Midland National meeting on Friday, July 20 is unique, as Kilbeggan will be honoured by the attendance of the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, who has achieved so much in Ireland and all around the world during his current term.

Paddy Dunican, Manager, of Kilbeggan Racecourse stated, “we are delighted that President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins will attend Kilbeggan Races on Friday, July 20. Our Midlands National Race Meeting is the feature event of the year and it’s a great honour for us to have President Higgins present the Midlands National Trophy to the winning owner.”

It will be a great opportunity for people to see the President on the biggest occasion of the year for Kilbeggan with the Midlands National and the annual Best Dressed Ladies Competition.

Also read: Prize worth over €3,500 on offer for Best Dressed Lady Competition at the Kilbeggan Races