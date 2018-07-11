Strokestown's Siobhan Hanley wins SuperValu Best Dressed Lady at Roscommon Racecourse

Siobhan Hanley, a podiatrist from Strokestown in County Roscommon, was the standout winner at the SuperValu Best Dressed Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday, July 9.



Siobhan collected the top prize of €1,200 and each of the nine runner-ups received €100.



The SuperValu Ladies Day was judged by award winning milliner and Mohill, county Leitrim, native, Jennifer Wrynne.

Siobhan wore a cream jumpsuit she bought on holidays in Marbella, her boater hat was designed by Sinead B Millinery. Siobhan's shoes were from ASOS and her handbag was from New Look.

Also read: Prize worth over €3,500 on offer for Best Dressed Lady Competition at the Kilbeggan Races

Siobhan went racing to Roscommon's Ladies Day in 2017 for the first time with her 14 friends, all from Strokestown, and had such a great night that they put the 2018 SuperValu Ladies Day date in their diaries.

Speaking at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday evening, Siobhan said "I am absolutely delighted to win the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon- never in my wildest dreams did I think I would win. My 14 friends and I came last year and had such a great night, we had to come back this year. It's definitely going to be an annual event for us."

For the fourth year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region came together to sponsor the annual Ladies Day event.

Shane Fleming from SuperValu said "We are delighted to be sponsors of SuperValu Ladies at Roscommon for the fourth year running. There is always a real sense of community which is an important part of the SuperValu ethos and it is lovely to see so many local people attending this annual event. Congratulations to the winner, local lady Siobhan Hanley and to all the finalists.

Judge Jennifer Wrynne remarked "The ladies at the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon excelled themselves in the fashion stakes. . I was so impressed with the array of colour, fantastic style and beautiful headpieces. I really enjoyed my evening and loved meeting everyone. Congratulations to Siobhan and all the finalists – they were all stunning."

Also read: Longford couple win dream all expenses paid trip to World Cup Final in Moscow