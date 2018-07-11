Longford couple win dream all expenses paid trip to World Cup Final in Moscow

Ireland may not have made it to the World Cup Finals but there will, at least, be a Longford feel to proceedings on Sunday in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Newtownforbes couple Laura and Gerard McVeigh will be among the estimated 81,000 strong crowd after they won an all expenses paid trip with Paddy Power to the most prestigious game of football on the planet.

France have already booked their place in the decider and they will be joined by England or Croatia.

Laura and Gerard, who have three children-Grace (10), Jack (6) and Fionn (3)- are set to fly out tomorrow (Thursday) with a chauffeur service being laid on for the match, accommodation and much more.

