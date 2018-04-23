Multiple Sclerosis Ireland calls on people in ​Longford to help Kiss Goodbye to MS

Multiple Sclerosis Ireland is calling on supporters in County Longford to Kiss Goodbye to MS and raise funds for MS research and essential services.



More than 9,000 people are living with MS in Ireland. Kiss Goodbye to MS will run during the month of May in the third year of the annual campaign.

Throughout the month of May, supporters are asked to ‘go red’ and to Wear, Dare and Share: to wear red or hold a ‘red day’, dare to get sponsored for an MS Ireland sky dive, and share with friends and family to spread the word. Please text KISS to 50300 to donate €4 and nominate others to take part. For more information visit www.kissgoodbyetoms.ie

TV presenter Lisa Cannon is proudly supporting the Kiss Goodbye to MS campaign: "I'm delighted to be part of this important cause to raise funds for MS research and services, to help people living with MS. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS, with most being diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40. Please go red this May and wear, dare and share to show your support."

Lisa is part of an MS Squad, a global tribe of ambassadors, who stand together in solidarity to support people and families living with MS. Together with the global community Lisa pledges to Kiss Goodbye to MS.

MS is the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS. There is no known cause or cure.

Kiss Goodbye to MS is about raising awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and supporting MS Research as well as funding vital services that reduce the impact of MS including physiotherapy, counselling, and newly diagnosed seminars.

MS Ireland will hold the first MS Research Ball on Saturday, May 26 2018 as well as Red Lab Coat Day in research laboratories around the country, reinforcing the research message for Kiss Goodbye to MS.

Kiss Goodbye to MS is helping to increase the number of countries fundraising for research. In 2017, eight countries took part raising more than EUR 1 million. In 2018 12 countries are taking part with the aim to raise more than EUR 1.2 million to fund research and services.

Ava Battles, Chief Executive, MS Ireland comments: "While each country embarks on their own unique Kiss Goodbye to MS journey, the global MS community is more collaborative than anyone has seen before. MS Ireland is delighted to be involved in launching this important campaign for the third year running in Ireland to help raise funds for MS research and essential services for more than 9,000 people with Multiple Sclerosis. It's an important campaign for people and family members affected by MS. The campaign is also significantly about hope, enabling and empowering people with MS to live the life of their choice to their fullest potential.”

Multiple Sclerosis, meaning ‘many scars’, is the most common neurological disease of young adults and affects more than 9,000 people in Ireland. It affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age. The impact of MS on individuals, their families and the community can undermine the resilience that is needed for individuals to remain purposeful and in control of their lives.

MS Ireland is the national services, information and research organisation supporting the MS community.

Help Kiss Goodbye to MS

WEAR

Raise funds and awareness by wearing something red or hold a red day event at work or in the community. Put on your favourite red lipstick, pucker up and share a kiss on your social media platforms using the hashtag #KissGoodbyeToMS. Please text KISS to 50300 to donate €4 and nominate your friends and family to take part. If you don’t fancy wearing red lipstick, any red item of clothing or accessory will do!

DARE

Dare yourself or someone else to do something out of your comfort zone and get sponsored for it. This year we’re daring people to do the MS skydive! But sky dives aren’t for everyone so please feel free to do a different dare! www.kissgoodbyetoms.ie/u pcoming-events/

SHARE

Share the message with friends and family to spread the word.