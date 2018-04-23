Applegreen Blossom Fund open to applications from Longford projects

The Applegreen Blossom Fund is now open to applications from Longford projects. The closing date for applications is May 9 and applications can be made online at www.iyf.ie/ applegreenblossomfund

The Applegreen Blossom Fund will provide €124,000 to not-for-profit voluntary and charitable organisations around the country which promote the health and wellbeing of children aged 4 to 12 years living in disadvantaged circumstances.



Sabina Cotter, Head of Grants and Programmes at the Irish Youth Foundation said: “This partnership opens up fantastic opportunities for projects in Longford working with children living in disadvantaged areas to apply for funding. We know projects are doing innovative, exciting and impactful activities in their communities and often struggle to secure money to deliver them, so this is a fund they can now apply for.”

The fund will support projects which focus on positive physical or mental health, healthy eating or other innovative ways of supporting children in these areas. Over 60 successful applicants across Ireland will receive a grant of €2,000 each from the Applegreen Blossom Fund.

Adrian Giffney, Head of Charity at Applegreen plc said: ‘’As an Irish owned company, we always endeavour to ‘give back’ to the communities where we operate. We are very excited to see the impact that this programme will make to the health and well-being of children living in disadvantaged areas. The Applegreen Charitable Fund is an integral part of the Applegreen culture and our amazing staff and customers help us to grow year on year, allowing us to engage even more with our communities.’’

Irish International Rugby legend Sophie Spence and Irish Olympian and Dancing with the Stars quarter-finalist Rob Heffernan recently launched the Applegreen Blossom Fund, a partnership between Applegreen and the Irish Youth Foundation.

