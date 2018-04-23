Longford eateries shortlisted in fourteen categories for All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018

Longford eateries have been shortlisted in fourteen categories in the All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018 will be announced and presented on Monday, May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.



This will be the 10th anniversary since the beginning of the prestigious annual awards ceremony which is the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

Longford businesses progressing to the All-Ireland Finals are as follows:

* Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Aubergine Gallery Café

* Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Tus Nua Steakhouse & Restaurant

* Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Jac-O-Bites Café

* Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Spice India Restaurant

* Best Restaurant Manager - Lorna Halligan of Nine Arches Restaurant

* Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Skelly's Bar

* Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Edward J Valentines Bar

* Best Café sponsored by Illy - Macs Shack

* Best Customer Service - Dillon's Bar & Bistro

* Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Rustic Inn

* Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel

* Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Nine Arches Restaurant

* Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Robert Groot Koerkamp of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House

* Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - VM Restaurant at Viewmount House

Since its beginning in 2009 the event has grown significantly in both attendee numbers and award categories with its reach now spanning to each region on the isle of Ireland.

County winners from each of the 16 categories have already been announced at the four regional awards ceremonies which took place recently in Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster. These establishments are now in line to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles in their respective categories.

In addition to the 16 categories already present in the Regional Awards, there will be the addition of four national awards presented during the event on May 14. These national awards are for Best Seafood Experience, Best Digital Marketing, Best Private Dining and Club and Best Cocktail Experience.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association commented: “The Irish Restaurant Awards are an opportunity for local businesses to receive much-needed recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence. These establishments drive tourism both locally and on a national scale, making Ireland a desirable destination for global travellers. The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the very best in local produce, flawless customer care and unrivalled dining experiences to anywhere in the world. We wish all our county winners and those nominated in our national categories the best of luck on May 14.”

