Staff of Longford company Kiernan Structural Steel Limited raise €5,700 for Midlands Simon Community

The staff of Longford company Kiernan Structural Steel Limited held a recent fundraiser in aid of the Midlands Simon Community and they raised a huge €5,700.

Noel Greene, on behalf of the Midlands Simon Community, accepted the cheque from Frank Kiernan, Director of Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, on Friday afternoon last, April 20.

