The ‘silver dollar’ – Pat Spillane’s lemonade stand focuses on Longford’s older customers

GAA legend Pat Spillane welcomed the first signs of an Irish summer as he joined Active Retirement members for a cool glass of homemade lemonade in Dublin’s Merrion Square.



Launching Ireland’s biggest one-day expo for the older consumer, the Active Retirement Ireland Trade and Tourism Show, “Pat’s Lemonade Stand” did a roaring trade, and he’s calling on older customers in Longford to come along to the expo to celebrate all that’s good about ageing.



The Trade and Tourism Show, which takes place on Friday, May 11, in Dublin’s RDS, will focus on areas such as health, activity, financial security, travel, holidays, lifelong learning, social and cultural activities, sports, cooking, fashion, investments, and legal advice. Admission to the event is free.

At the launch, nine-time GAA All-Star Pat Spillane said he was pleased to be involved with Active Retirement Ireland again.



“Active Retirement groups are at the heart of their communities across Longford and throughout Ireland, and this show celebrates what this great country has to offer for older people," he said.

"Between places to go and things to do, Ireland is a fantastic place for people of all ages, and it’s great to get the best of Irish industry and tourism under one roof for one day.”

Maureen Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Active Retirement Ireland, said the event focuses on the best deals and offers available to older people in Ireland.

"Retailers and the tourism industry know the value of the so-called ‘silver dollar’,” she said. “In many ways, economies globally are now being driven by the ageing population. Combined with having more time to shop, older customers tend to shop locally and have a lot of purchasing power. For example, customers over the age of 65 in Ireland have a revenue-declared annual income of over €10 billion.

“Our Active Retirement members in Longford are very cautious about where they spend their money, given they are all on a fixed income. The annual Trade and Tourism Show gives them an opportunity to explore and celebrate the best of Irish travel, tourism and industry. Above all else, it’s a great day out for older people, and it’s completely free.”

About the show

DATE: Friday, May 11

TIME: 10.30am to 5pm

VENUE: RDS Hall 4, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

The Active Retirement Ireland Trade and Tourism Show 2018 is open to the public and entry is free. Further information is available HERE