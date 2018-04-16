Longford homeowners encouraged to apply for heat pumps installation grants

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten is encouraging homeowners to apply for grants for the installation of heat pumps. Grants of up to €3,500 are available and applications are now open.

“Ireland ranks among the highest in the EU for carbon emissions from homes. Switching to renewable heating options like heat pumps will be crucial for driving this down and to meet our emissions targets.

"Heat pumps can completely change the comfort levels in a home, as well as reducing heating bills and removing the need for oil, gas or solid fuel,” stated Minister Naughten.

The new grant is available to homes built before 2011.

A survey of the home will be carried out before a grant offer can be made. This survey is to ensure that the energy performance of the home’s fabric – i.e. the walls, roof, windows, doors and floor - is sufficient to allow the heat pump system to perform effectively and efficiently.

Further details are available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) on 1850 927000 or email info@betterenergyhomes.ie

