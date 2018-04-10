Longford asked to 'go bananas' in support of Temple Street Children's Hospital

As part of its support for the national drive to encourage healthy eating – especially amongst young and growing children – banana importers Fyffes is hosting National Banana Day which takes place on Wednesday, April 18 next.



Parents and budding little chefs throughout the county are invited by Fyffes to put their culinary talents to work, all in support of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Those taking part are asked to create their own banana-inspired dishes and recipe suggestions that, in turn, can be posted on Fyffes own social media pages, with winning creations to feature also on a pop-up kitchen menu being created for the occasion.



Those wishing to support Temple Street with a €4 donation can do so also by texting the word BANANA to 50300 of which a minimum €3.25 will go directly to the Hospital.

