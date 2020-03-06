Bunlahy tractor run takes place this Sunday

A tractor run, hosted by Bunlahy Area Action Group, is due to take place this coming Sunday, March 08.

The tractor run will commence from 12pm on the day at Creegan’s in Bunlahy, with all types of vehicles welcome to participate. Registration from 10am on the day, with breakfast served.

For further information, see the Creegans Bunlahy Facebook page. All welcome to attend.

Also read: Saints Island impassable after series of storms and flooding